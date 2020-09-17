Guinness announced the 2021 edition of its record book, due out Oct. 6, includes a new record from Paul Scardino, who assembled the world's largest collection of Funko Pop! figurines, with 5,306 items. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Guinness announced the 2021 edition of its record book, due out Oct. 6, includes a new record from Gary Duschl, who assembled the world's longest gum wrapper chain at 106,810 feet. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced some of the new entries in the upcoming 2021 edition of its record book include the largest collection of Funko Pop! figurines and the longest gum wrapper chain.

The record-keeping organization said the Guinness World Records 2021 edition, due out Oct. 6, features newly certified records such as the largest collection of Funko Pop! figurines, which was set by Paul Scardino with 5,306 unique items.

Advertisement

Other new record-holders highlighted in the book include Gary Duschl, who assembled the world's longest gum wrapper chain at 106,810 feet; Jericho, a yak with the world's longest horns, measuring 136.4 inches; and Sarah Louis-Jean, who set the record for most floor taps with boleadoras in 1 minute at 385.

"Despite the impact of the pandemic, the newest edition of the legendary book is packed with astounding records that will help readers discover the world around them, from the comfort and safety of their own home," Guinness said.

Other record-breakers featured in the book include Frank Faeek Hachem, the world's shortest bus driver, who stands at 53.6 inches tall; Marco George, who broke the record for fastest speed on a motorcycle while performing a headstand/handstand by reaching 76.1 mph; Eche Chinoso, who set the record for consecutive soccer touches in 1 minute while balancing a soccer ball on the head at 111 touches; and Luke Roberts, whose pet rat broke the records for most alternating paw tricks by a rat in 30 seconds and most jumps through a hoop by a rat in 30 seconds, achieving 28 tricks and eight hoop jumps.