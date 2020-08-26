Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said they reunited a resident with the wallet they lost nearly 20 years ago.

Police in Tallaght, County Dublin, said a member of the public came into the station Tuesday to hand in a mystery wallet they found.

"It appeared to have been buried a long time," police said in a Facebook post.

The wallet's contents included a Visa credit card and a student ID dated June 2001.

Police said they searched the name on the cards in their database and were able to contact the wallet's owner, who said the item had been missing for two decades.

Investigators said it was a "20-year-old mystery solved in 24 hours."