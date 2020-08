Aug. 26 (UPI) -- An Ontario 11-year-old broke a Guinness World Record when she solved 30 Rubik's cubes one-handed while hula hooping.

Guinness said Sankavi Rathan, 11, of Mississauga, solved 30 of the puzzles with one hand while keeping a hula hoop moving around her body, beating the previous record of 25.

The record took Rathan less than an hour to break.

Rathan said the record was ideal for her because she has limited mobility in one of her hands.