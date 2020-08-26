Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Delaware woman who co-authored a message in a bottle with a friend was reunited with her note 35 years later when a kayaker plucked it out of a river.

Brad Wachsmuth said he was kayaking on the Broadkill River just a few days after Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the area when he spotted the bottle bobbing in the water.

Advertisement

Wachsmuth opened the bottle when he got to shore and found it contained a note dated Aug. 1, 1985. The letter was written by cousins Cathi Riddle and Stacey Wells.

The Milton Historical Society helped Wachsmuth get in touch with Riddle, who said the bottle was tossed into the water at Prime Hook Beach, just a few miles from where it was found.

Riddle, who was reunited with the note, said she was surprised the bottle hadn't traveled very far in so long a stretch of time.