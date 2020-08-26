Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Video of a Massachusetts wedding is going viral after a perfectly timed lightning bolt appeared to punctuate the groom's lamentations about 2020 not being "the best year."

A video filmed by a wedding guest and posted to Instagram by groom Aaron Sawitsky shows the couple exchanging vows during their outdoor wedding in Marion.

Advertisement

"Let's face it, 2020 has not been the best year," Sawitsky says, eliciting some laughter from guests just before a bolt of lightning crashes down on the lake behind him, followed quickly by the boom of thunder.

The video shows Sawitsky gesture toward the scene as evidence of his point as the bride, Denice, and wedding guests erupt into laughter.

"The timing was pretty epic," Sawitsky told WHDH-TV. "And it so perfectly captures the experience of 2020 so far. So, I think the only thing you can do is look at it and be like, 'Yup. Yeah, that's 2020.' And kind of laugh."

Sawitsky said the wedding had repeatedly been delayed due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've planned the wedding four times and we ended up this past weekend with 36 people there. It's been a process," he told WCVB-TV. "It figures that, like, two minutes away from being officially married, we get a lightning strike, you know, right next to us."

The couple said the rest of the ceremony went on without any further unexpected complications.