A Nebraska woman purchased a ticket for the Nebraska Pick 5 lottery drawing just moments before the purchase deadline and ended up winning $128,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Nebraska woman who scored a $128,000 lottery jackpot said she almost missed out on her prize due to the deadline for buying tickets.

Stacey Elmborg of Omaha told Nebraska Lottery officials she arrived at the Baker's supermarket at Lakeside Hills Plaza only minutes before the 9 p.m. deadline to buy her ticket for the Aug. 8 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.

Advertisement

Elmborg said she went to the customer service counter and was concerned she was going to miss the deadline when she found there was no clerk at the counter.

The clerk, who was helping another customer bag their groceries, arrived just in time to help Elmborg buy her ticket.

Elmborg's ticket, bearing the family birthday numbers 9-14-17-19-22, turned out to be a $128,000 winner.

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to move into a new place with her son.