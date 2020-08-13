Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said allowing a store clerk to choose his lottery ticket for him paid off when he scored a $500,000 jackpot.
The 73-year-old Dickinson County man told Michigan Lottery officials he wanted to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket at Econo Foods in Marquette, but he was struck by indecision.
Advertisement
"I had a $5 bill in my pocket, and I asked the clerk to pick me a winner," the player recalled.
The clerk selected a Winter Winnings scratch-off ticket and handed it over to the man.
"I scratched the ticket off and got a Frosty the Snowman symbol to win $500,000! Frosty was very, very good to me," the winner said.
The man said he plans to share some of his winnings with his family and invest the rest.