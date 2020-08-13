A Michigan man who wanted to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket told the clerk to "pick me a winner" and ended up winning $500,000. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said allowing a store clerk to choose his lottery ticket for him paid off when he scored a $500,000 jackpot.

The 73-year-old Dickinson County man told Michigan Lottery officials he wanted to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket at Econo Foods in Marquette, but he was struck by indecision.

"I had a $5 bill in my pocket, and I asked the clerk to pick me a winner," the player recalled.

The clerk selected a Winter Winnings scratch-off ticket and handed it over to the man.

"I scratched the ticket off and got a Frosty the Snowman symbol to win $500,000! Frosty was very, very good to me," the winner said.

The man said he plans to share some of his winnings with his family and invest the rest.