A Michigan man said stopping to put air in a leaky car tire led to his winning $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he has a leaky car tire to thank for his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Ionia County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Mobil gas station in Webberville because he was having trouble keeping one of his tires inflated.

Advertisement

"I was having trouble with a tire going low on my car, so I stopped to fill it up and buy a sandwich and that's when I got the ticket," the man said. "I scratched the ticket in the car and got so excited I forgot to even eat the sandwich I bought."

The winner said he plans to use his money to pay bills, help his family and bolster his savings.