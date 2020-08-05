Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man's unusual gamble paid off when he bought 25 identical lottery tickets for the same drawing and won 25 times for a total prize of $125,000.
Raymond Harrington told Virginia Lottery officials he visited the Wegman's store in Virginia Beach and decided to buy 25 $1 tickets for the July 17 Pick 4 drawing.
Advertisement
"Something just told me to play 25 times," Harrington recalled.
The gamble paid off when Harrington's number combination came up: 4-6-4-0.
Each of Harrington's tickets won a $5,000 top prize, earning him a total prize of $125,000.
The winner said he plans to use his money to help his two sons, who are in college.