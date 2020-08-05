A Virginia man bought 25 identical tickets for the same Pick 4 lottery drawing and each ticket ended up earning him $5,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man's unusual gamble paid off when he bought 25 identical lottery tickets for the same drawing and won 25 times for a total prize of $125,000.

Raymond Harrington told Virginia Lottery officials he visited the Wegman's store in Virginia Beach and decided to buy 25 $1 tickets for the July 17 Pick 4 drawing.

"Something just told me to play 25 times," Harrington recalled.

The gamble paid off when Harrington's number combination came up: 4-6-4-0.

Each of Harrington's tickets won a $5,000 top prize, earning him a total prize of $125,000.

The winner said he plans to use his money to help his two sons, who are in college.