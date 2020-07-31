A British Columbia man said his girlfriend suggested he get a crossword-themed scratch-off lottery ticket to help with his spelling and he won nearly $75,000. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

July 31 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man who won nearly $75,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he chose his ticket because his girlfriend said he needed to work on his spelling.

Nikolaus Hamma of Abborsford told British Columbia Lottery Corp. officials he frequently plays scratch-off lottery tickets, but he owes his most recent choice to a suggestion from his girlfriend.

"I have always played scratch-and-win tickets and my girlfriend told me to play Crossword to help with my spelling," he said.

The Luxury Crossword ticket Hamma purchased from the McCallum Road Town Pantry was a $74,674.50 winner.

Hamma said he plans to use his winnings to take a vacation to Europe once it's safe to travel.