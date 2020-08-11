Breaking News
Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Chihuahua saves owner's life during stroke on houseboat
Woman celebrates 103rd birthday by getting first tattoo
Florida woman finds large snake inside washing machine
British Foreign Office's 'Chief Mouser' announces retirement
Man buys 25 identical lottery tickets for same drawing, wins 25 times
This week in Major League Baseball
