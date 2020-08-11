A Virginia man said he decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket while waiting for his mother at a grocery store and ended up winning $200,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said waiting for his mother to finish her shopping at a grocery store led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot.

Herbert Scruggs told Virginia Lottery officials he was waiting for his mother at the Food Lion store in Richmond when he decided to pass the time by purchasing a Winning Hand scratch-off lottery ticket.

Scruggs said he scratched the ticket off after arriving home and had to hand it over to his mother to confirm what he was seeing.

"She got all excited," Scruggs recalled. "She said I won!"

The ticket was a $200,000 top-prize winner. Scruggs said he doesn't yet know what he will do with the money.

"It feels sort of surreal," he said. "It still hasn't hit me yet."