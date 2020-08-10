Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who scratched off a $57,777 lottery jackpot is no stranger to the winner's circle -- the jackpot was her second large prize in recent years.

The 35-year-old Prince George's County woman, identified only as Lovita, told Maryland Lottery officials she was filling up her gas tank when she decided to scratch off the lottery tickets she had purchased from Town Center Liquors.

Lovita said she knew she had an instant winner when she revealed a shamrock symbol on a Lucky 7's Tripler ticket, but she was shocked to scratch of the prize amount and discover she had won $57,777.

The winner said the prize was especially shocking after she recently collected a $10,000 lottery jackpot.

"We were able to use our previous win to pay off our car, but this win is going to allow us to buy the house we are currently renting. This is truly a blessing for our family," Lovita said.