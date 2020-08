Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman's unusual talent made her a Guinness World Record holder when she spelled 56 words backward in 1 minute.

Pal Onnen of Hastings said she wanted to attempt the record to put her town on the map,

Guinness shared video of Onnen quickly spelling 56 backward words from a randomized list in the 1-minute time limit.

The video also featured Onnen showing off another of her talents: pronouncing words backward.