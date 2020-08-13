Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan pumpkin farm awaiting its fall reopening remodeled its 13-acre corn maze with a timely message: "COVID GO AWAY."

Johnson's Giant Pumpkins in Saginaw said the corn maze was remodeled in anticipation of the business' planned reopening Sept. 12.

The farm said in a Facebook post that guests will be able to send a message to the coronavirus by visiting the maze when it opens.

"Stomp out 'COVID GO AWAY' as you wander through the 13-acre corn maze this fall," the farm said in a Facebook post.

Owner Gerald Johnson said the message should also serve as a reminder to be safe as the virus continues to spread.

"It's still out there, we still have to be careful, we still need to wear masks where needed, and just be aware of it and take reasonable precautions," Johnson told WNEM-TV.