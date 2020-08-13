The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said a drone mapping erosion on the Lake Michigan shore was knocked out of the sky by a bald eagle. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Michigan state officials said a drone mapping shoreline erosion in the Upper Peninsula was sent to a "watery grave" in a "brazen attack" by a bald eagle.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, said the drone was being piloted by environmental quality analyst Hunter King along the Lake Michigan shore when it encountered the bird of prey near Escanaba.

King said he was watching the video feed from the drone when it started spinning "like a really bad roller coaster ride."

The analyst said he looked up at the sky and noticed the drone was gone and a bald eagle was flying away from the scene. A couple birdwatching nearby told King they had seen the eagle knock the unmanned aircraft out of the sky.

Multiple searches of the area were unable to locate the fallen drone. EGLE said it will be replaced with a similar model.

The department joked the drone was sent to a "watery grave" in the "brazen attack." EGLE said officials contacted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources "to see if it might issue a citation or violation notice to the rogue eagle."

"Unfortunately, there's nothing we can do," a DNR spokesman said. "Nature is a cruel and unforgiving mistress."