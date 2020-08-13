Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A family boating on Lake Michigan conducted an unusual rescue when they found a dog swimming 4 miles from shore.

Jeannie Wilcox said she and her family were taking their boat on a 12-hour trip from Grand Haven, Mich., to Frankfort, Mich., and about eight hours into the trip they spotted something in the water.

"I see this red animal in the lake and I started screaming, 'Dog in the water!'" Wilcox recalled to WOOD-TV.

Wilcox said the dog was about 4 miles from the nearest shore.

"We brought her up on our swim platform really easily. We dried her off. She was obviously scared and cold," she said.

Wilcox said her family made an unplanned stop in Belmont to have the dog scanned for a microchip.

"I just hope that if this was my dog, somebody would do the same for me. I would just be very grateful, happy because I know how rough Lake Michigan can be," Wilcox said.

The Wilcoxes were then able to contact the dog's owners and arrange a reunion.