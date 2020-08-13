Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of sisters who were separated as children were reunited 46 years later thanks to a daughter's 15-year search for her mother's family.

Tiana Medley of Virginia said her mother, Evelyn Howell, was one of eight siblings separated as children when they were sent to different orphanages and foster homes.

Medley searched for her mother's family for 15 years and finally made progress when an Ancestry.com DNA kit identified her relatives.

The DNA analysis revealed some previously unknown facts about the family -- including that Howell was the only surviving infant from a set of quintuplets -- and led to Medley getting in touch with two of her mother's brothers.

"Finding another part of you and where you come from is just a feeling you can't explain," Medley said in a Facebook post.

Medley's search eventually put her in touch with Yvonne Turpin, her mother's older sister. Turpin sent her a photo showing Howell being held by Turpin at a New York orphanage, shortly before they were separated.

The sisters reunited in person 46 years after their last meeting.

Medley said her search is not yet over -- there is still one sibling who has yet to be found.