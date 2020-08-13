Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of Ontario men out fishing in a boat ended up rescuing a moose struggling to keep its head above the waters of Lake Superior.

Steve Morin, of Wawa, said he and his friend spotted the moose swimming far from shore while they were fishing nearby.

"I said 'let's pull up, let's go take a look," Morin recalled to CTV News. "We went out there and he was just swimming around in circles and dunking down every now and then."

Morin, an experienced moose hunter and guide, said he decided to help the animal get back to shore.

"Normally, when you approach an animal like that, it will try to get away from you, avoid you, and it will go in a straight line toward land," Morin said.

"So it just kept going around in circles and then eventually it was going to drown. So I told my buddy 'we've got to do something.' I just said 'pull up beside him, I'm going to try to get ahold of him."

Morin towed the moose about 1,000 feet to shore.

"It was still quite challenging because he is a big animal, he is 600 to 700 pounds and, you know, it's kind of a struggle and you don't know what is going to happen. He could, he's got big antlers on him, he can use that as a weapon if he needs to, so you've got to be careful," he said.

Witness Wayne Benoit caught the rescue on camera.

Benoit said the moose appeared to be suffering from health issues that likely affected its ability to navigate in the water.