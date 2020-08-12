Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Mississippi's flag commission said a proposed state flag bearing the image of a giant mosquito has been removed from the shortlist and was only included due to a typo.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History said the "Mosquito Flag," a variation on the popular "Hospitality Flag" design with a giant mosquito inside a circle of stars instead of a larger star, was never meant to be one of the 147 designs in Round Two of the flag selection.

The department said the flag was initially included in the gallery as a result of a typo in a list of flag numbers submitted by a flag commission member.

The Hospitality Flag was notably absent from the Round Two gallery, and MDAH Director Katie Blount said it was removed from consideration because its designer, Laurin Stennis, did not want it to be in the running.

The flag commission is expected to choose a final design Sept. 2, and voters will then decide in November if the flag will be adopted as the state's new symbol. If the vote is unsuccessful, a new selection process will begin and another vote will be held in November 2021.