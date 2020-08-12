Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman was left surprised and confused when she received her new driver's license in the mail and noticed something missing from the photo -- herself.

Jade Dodd of Hickman County said she renewed her license online, but when the ID card arrived in the mail she quickly noticed it bore a photo of an empty chair where her face should be.

Dodd said she visited a Department of Motor Vehicles office to get the error corrected.

"The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like 'hey, I need my license fixed,'" Dodd told WKRN-TV. "Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, 'Oh, I need my manager for this.'"

Wes Moster, a DMV spokesman, said the error resulted from the wrong photo being saved to Dodd's profile.

"When the customer recently renewed her driver license online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file," Moster told CNN. "When the Department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally."

Dodd said she finds the situation funny, and a much-needed bit of levity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My boss thinks it's funnier than anyone. I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, 'I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning' and I was like, 'thanks,'" Dodd said.