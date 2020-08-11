The last Blockbuster video store in the world, located in Bend, Ore., is being listed on Airbnb for a series of 90s-themed "sleepovers." Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The world's last Blockbuster video store in Oregon is being listed on Airbnb for a series of 1990s-themed movie sleepover parties.

Sandi Harding, who has been store manager at the 20-year-old store since 2004, listed the Blockbuster in Bend on the accommodation-finding site for up to four people to stay on three available dates in September.

Harding had a living room set up inside the store, complete with a large 1990s-era TV, a VCR and a plethora of tapes.

"It's our 20th year as a Blockbuster, we were hoping to celebrate that this year, but with Covid throwing a wrench into everybody's plans, we were really excited to be able to pull this off," Harding told CNN.

She said the Airbnb listing is a way to give back to the community that has kept the video store in business while all of the other Blockbusters have gone bust.

"It's only $4 for the night, a penny more than what you would spend for a new release," Harding said.