Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Jersey said residents were shocked to discover an emu -- the world's second-largest bird -- running loose through their neighborhoods.

Animal control officers responded Tuesday morning when the flightless Australian bird was reported running loose near the Paterson-Totowa border.

Advertisement

The emu was wrangled by officers and taken to a shelter in Paterson while authorities attempt to determine its origins.

"You don't see too many stuff like this in Paterson, New Jersey," John DeCando with Paterson Animal Control told WABC-TV. "I mean, I've seen elephants running down the street. I've seen geese, I've seen just about everything, but an emu like this, the lady said 'it was like something from outer space' -- so was it hilarious, yes, but thank god nobody got hurt."