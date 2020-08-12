Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Chinese martial artist broke a Guinness World Record when he used his nunchucks to light 21 matches in one minute.

Shanghai martial artist Xie Desheng, 28, who previously broke Guinness records for using his nunchucks to extinguish candles and unscrew bottle caps, made it into the record books for a third time by using the weapons to light 21 matches in 60 seconds.

Advertisement

Xie, who has been studying the nunchucks for about 10 years, said it took him about a year of practice to prepare for each of his Guinness records.

The winner of numerous nunchuck competitions across the globe, Xie teaches classes in Shanghai on using the weapons.