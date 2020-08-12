Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A German circus that has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic is making some extra money by selling lion poop.

The Krone Circus said it is selling jars filled with big cat droppings, which officials said can be spread in a home garden to keep pets and wild animals from damaging plants.

Advertisement

The circus said customers can visit the pop-up store during special business hours Monday through Friday, and the jars of lion feces can also be purchased for shipment online.

The circus erected a large sculpture dubbed "Mr. Poo" outside the business to celebrate the new venture.