Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a gun range in Florida to rescue a teenager who became trapped inside a large gun safe on the showroom floor.

The Orlando Fire Department said the teen girl climbed into the safe Tuesday at Shooters World in Orlando and the door closed behind her, trapping her inside.

Orlando Fire District Chief JJ White said the Tower 10 crew used hydraulic extraction tools to force the door open.

"We tried the manufacturers' suggestions and unfortunately the fail-safe system failed on it," White told WKMG-TV.

The teenager was not injured during the rescue.

"We were able to tell the minor what we were doing from the outside so they wouldn't be too concerned or scared, and had them back away as far away as possible from our entry point," White said.