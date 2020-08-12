Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An aquarium in North Carolina said it drained a wishing waterfall to cash in on 14 years of tossed coins -- about 100 gallons' worth.

The North Carolina Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores said employees drained the waterfall, which for 14 years served as a wishing fountain for visitors seeking to trade their coins for good luck.

The aquarium said employees sifted out about 100 gallons of coins -- as well as objects including eyeglasses, toys and jewelry.

Officials said the money removed from the waterfall will go toward care for the animals at the facility, which has been closed to the public for nearly six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said employees do not yet know exactly how much money was removed from the waterfall.