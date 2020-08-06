Aug. 6 (UPI) -- An Australian radio host set up a Hot Wheels track on a rural road and broke a Guinness World Record by making a toy car travel down about 2,624 feet of track.

Michael "Wippa" Wipfli, one half of Nova FM radio duo Fitzy & Wippa, pledged in April that he would break the Guinness record for the world's longest Hot Wheels track.

Initial attempts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo and Centennial Park failed when the toy car failed to stay on the track for the entirely of the run, which needed to break the previous record of 2,176 feet, 2 inches, which was set in 2019 in Pennsylvania.

Wipfli said it took more than 20 attempts on his third day of trying for the record, which took place on a rural road in Oatley Park.

Video of the final attempt shows the toy car making it across 2,624 feet of track.

"Australia, it's a brand new world record," Wipfli says in the video.