Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Police and wildlife officers in Idaho responded to a resident's property to remove a trespasser that was highly unusual for the area -- an alligator.

The Nampa Police Department said officers responded to a late night call from a man who reported an alligator had crawled under the camping trailer on his property.

Advertisement

The responding officers confirmed the call was not a hoax or a case of mistaken identity with an inflatable toy and contacted the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for assistance.

Fish and Game dispatched wildlife officers that helped the police officers wrangle the gator.

"A 6' alligator? In Nampa? This was a first," Nampa police tweeted.

The reptile turned out to be an escaped pet. The alligator was returned to its owner, who officials said has the proper permits to keep the exotic species in Idaho.