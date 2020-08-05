Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Conservation officers in British Columbia came to the rescue of a coyote found with a glass jar stuck over its head.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said in a Facebook post that officers responded Tuesday to a report of a coyote with its head stuck in a glass jar in the Maple Ridge area.

The officers tranquilized the animal and were able to remove the jar.

The post said the officers poured water on the coyote's body to cool it down and moved the animal to a shady area with a water dish to recover. The officers stayed with the animal until it revived and began to regain mobility.