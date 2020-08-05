Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A dog spotted running loose in traffic on a Chicago highway was rescued by police with the help of concerned witnesses.

Video of the rescue Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 94 shows police and witnesses attempting to use their cars to block the dog's path as it runs through the roadway.

The footage shows one person get out of their car to attempt to catch the dog, but rush back into the vehicle when it starts to roll away on its own.

Police and bystanders cornered the dog and leashed the tired animal.

Illinois State Police said they are still investigating whether the dog was involved in a nearby crash that left one driver with minor injuries. They said the dog may have caused the crash, or it may have escaped from one of the involved vehicles.