Aug. 5 (UPI) -- An Italian art museum said an Austrian tourist has apologized after damaging a 19th century sculpture while posing for a photo.

The Museo Antonio Canova in Possagno, Italy, shared security camera footage showing the man sitting on Antonio Canova's 216-year-old plaster sculpture of Pauline Borghese Bonaparte, Napoleon's sister, as Venus, the Roman goddess of love.

Advertisement

The museum said a guard later discovered three of the sculpture's toes had been broken by the man.

The tourist was initially not identified, but the museum said he has now contacted officials to apologize after hearing about the damage from Austrian media. The man said he had been unaware of the damage he had caused.

"I apologize in every way," the man said in a message to the museum. Officials thanked the man for his apology and said he has offered to make amends for his actions.

Museum officials said they are working on a plan to repair the artwork. It was unclear whether the tourist would be fined.