Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old swimmer has become the youngest person to make the "Godfather" swim across California's Lake Tahoe.

James Savage made the 12-mile swim from Cave Rock to the Godfather Mansion in Homewood in under seven hours and became the youngest swimmer to complete the feat.

Advertisement

Savage, who started swimming competitively at the age of 5, said the "Godfather" swim was the second part of his plan to complete what's known as the "Tahoe Triple Crown."

He made the first swim in the series, the 10.5-mile Vikingsholm Swim from Cave Rock to Emerald Bay in 2019, and his sights are now set on the 21.3 mile length swim. Savage would be the youngest person to complete the Tahoe Triple Crown, a title currently held by a 15-year-old swimmer.