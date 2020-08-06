Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Utah angler broke a 32-year-old state record when he reeled in a lake trout that weighed in at a staggering 53 pounds.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Chance Scott was fishing at Flaming Gorge when he reeled in the massive lake trout, which measured 44.1 inches long and 34.7 inches around.

Advertisement

The DWR said the 53-pound, 15 ounce lake trout broke the previous state record of 51 pounds, which was set in 1988.

"Nice catch, Chance," the DWR tweeted.

The world record for lake trout is a 72-pound fish caught in August 1995 at Great Bear Lake in Canada's Northwest Territories.