Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A team of treasure hunters using metal detectors in a field behind a British pub discovered an estimated $130,000 worth of coins dating from the 15th to 17th centuries.

Luke Mahoney, 40, said he and friends Dan Hunt and Matt Brown received permission from property owners Charlie and James Buckle to search the 15-acre field behind the Lindey Rose pub in Lindsey, Suffolk, England.

The trio used their metal detectors to search the field for three days and ended up unearthing a total 1,061 silver hammered coins believed to date from the 15th to 17th centuries.

Expert appraiser Nigel Mills estimated the coins could fetch up to $130,000 in an auction.