Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An Iowa man broke a Guinness World Record when he used one hand to stack 48 poker chips in 30 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he practiced for about a year and one-half before he was able to stack chips with enough speed to challenge the record of 42.

Rush said he had to use only one hand to stack only one chip at a time, with the chips initially placed at least 4 inches away from the stack.

The serial record-breaker said he managed to stack 49 chips, but the last was placed just after the time ran out, making his new record 48. The stack was able to remain standing on its own for at least 5 seconds, qualifying for the record.