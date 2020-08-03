Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Deputies in Florida were summoned to a stretch of highway to lasso a loose bull that was posing a hazard to rush-hour traffic.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a "loose cow" near State Road 29 in Immokalee, but they arrived to find the animal was a 1,200-pound bull.

"The bull was not happy and was charging everyone," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies on horseback were able to lasso the bull and get it under control. The animal was returned to its owner.