Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman took a break from her 100-mile ultramarathon run at mile 35 to be sworn in as a justice of the state Supreme Court.

Jill Karofsky was joined for about five miles of her run by Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet and the pair paused on the lawn of Dot's Tavern in Basco to hold a swearing-in ceremony for Karofsky's 10-year term on the court.

Karofsky continued her run following the ceremony and completed the 100-mile ultramarathon Sunday with a final time of about 34 hours.

The justice had been registered for an officially sanctioned 100-mile run to take place this summer, and she decided to run the route anyway when the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think you learn a lot about yourself when you put yourself in situations that are challenging and difficult and you have to solve problems under circumstances that are hard," Karofsky told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

"Being a good lawyer, running ultramarathons, being in a campaign -- all of those come down to how you solve problems. And if a problem comes up you can either freak out or you can say, 'OK, I've got a blister; I've got to handle it.' So I think there are a lot of lessons to learn," she said.