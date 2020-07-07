July 7 (UPI) -- A Florida ultra marathon runner raised $12,000 for a children's cancer charity by running 150 miles in just over 38 hours.

Caryn Lubetsky, 49, finished her 150-mile run through Miami-Dade County about 10 p.m. Monday with a final time of 38 hours, 3 minutes.

Lubetsky, who started her run Sunday morning, said she decided to aim for the feat after a marathon she had been training for was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The runner said she also wanted to make sure children suffering from cancer knew they weren't forgotten. Her run raised $12,000 for the Childhood Cancer Project.

Lubetsky previously completed a 135-mile run with a final time of 33 hours and 42 minutes.