July 7 (UPI) -- A Texas family's pet chicken is safe at home after a caught-on-camera escape that saw the bird jump into a grocery delivery driver's trunk.

Justin Matthews said his family noticed Reba, one of their three pet chickens, was missing from their Fair Oaks Ranch yard, so he checked the footage on his Ring doorbell camera.

The video showed an Instacart driver making a grocery delivery to the home four hours earlier when Reba jumped into the open trunk. The driver, not noticing the chicken, closed the trunk and drove away.

The family contacted Instacart and learned Reba had jumped out of the driver's trunk in the parking lot of the local Costco store. The driver, believing he had been pranked, left the chicken behind.

Matthews posted photos and video of Reba on Facebook in the hopes of finding her current whereabouts, and he was contacted by a woman who had found the family's pet in the parking lot and brought her home.

He said Reba is now safe at home with her chicken siblings.