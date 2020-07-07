July 7 (UPI) -- A 4.5-foot snake spotted wandering loose in an Ontario city's downtown was captured by police and identified by local experts as an African python.

Peterborough Police Chief Scott Gilbert tweeted Tuesday that officers responded in the early morning to a call about a loose snake slithering on George Street, in the city's downtown.

Advertisement

The snake was captured by an officer before personnel from the Indian River Reptile and Dinosaur Park arrived to take custody of the serpent, which was identified as an African python.

Zoo curator Bry Loyst said the 4.5-foot snake is currently in quarantine at the zoo while officials work to determine whether the snake was a pet that escaped or was abandoned by its owner.

African pythons are legal to keep as pets in Peterborough. The reptiles are non-venomous and are not considered dangerous to humans.