June 22 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said officers encountered "a dangerous subject" attempting to walk across a stretch of highway and they safely apprehended the culprit -- an alligator.

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Sunday evening to Highway 135, where an alligator was spotted wandering across the roadway.

Deputies apprehended the alligator with help from the Department of Public Safety and a game warden.

"The Gregg County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dangerous subject illegally crossing Hwy. 135 this evening," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "The area was surrounded. After a brief foot chase the suspect was apprehended, and flex cuffs were applied. No injuries were reported."