June 22 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said a post office was evacuated and some workers received medical treatment due to a smell from a suspicious package that turned out to be full of a famously pungent fruit.

Police and firefighters in the Bavarian town of Schweinfurt responded to the municipality's post office Saturday when workers reported a suspicious smell coming from a package.

"Due to the unknown content, it was initially unclear whether the suspect package posed a greater risk," Schweinfurt police said in a statement.

Police said 12 Deutsche Post workers complaining of illness from the smell were treated by medical personnel at the scene, while six were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Investigators opened the package and discovered it was filled with durian, a Thai fruit famous for its strong odor, which has been compared to rotten food, dirty socks and vomit.

The fruit, prized for its appealing flavor despite its smell, was eventually delivered to its intended recipient.