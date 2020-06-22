Dedicated bridge player Andrew Chen, 8, has been named the youngest-ever Life Master in the game by the American Contract Bridge League. Photo courtesy of the American Contract Bridge League

June 22 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old California boy has become the youngest bridge player to ever be awarded the title of Life Master by the world's largest organization dedicated to the card game.

The American Contract Bridge League said Andrew Chen of San Jose was granted the title of Life Master just three days after his eighth birthday.

Advertisement

The organization said it normally takes players decades to accumulate 500 masterpoints by playing at tournaments and accredited clubs, but Andrew was able to earn his points in just two years by participating in local games and playing online.

His final points toward the Life Master title came in a May 27 online game hosted by Palo Alto bridge club Think Slam.

"I'm totally thrilled," Andrew said. "I feel like my hard work has paid off, and I want to thank everyone who helped getting me there."

Andrew, the ACBL's Rookie of the Year in 2019, and his brother, Charlie, 10, won the Art Weinstein Trophy Pairs Event at the 2019 San Mateo County Sectional Tournament.

Andrew said he is particularly drawn to the puzzle-solving element of bridge.

"Every bridge hand is like a puzzle to solve," he said. "I like working things out."