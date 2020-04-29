April 29 (UPI) -- A Florida ice cream shop and toy store announced it is giving away free yo-yos with online orders in pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

Gregory Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits in Tallahassee, said his store is currently delivering its usual slate of ice cream and diner foods, as well as some basic groceries and the toys and games that the store usually sells inside.

Cohen said his store is giving away 2,037 yo-yos to customers who order online. He said he is aiming to hold an event after the COVID-19 pandemic to break a Guinness World Record for the most people yo-yoing at the same time.

The record currently stands at 2,036 people.

"We're going to give links for yo-yo instructions by Mark Hayward, world yo-yo champion," Cohen told WTXL-TV. "But I thought it would be really cool to help people at home and give them something to look forward to after this is all over."