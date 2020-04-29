April 29 (UPI) -- Police in Washington state said they wrangled a loose cow that was running wild through traffic and attempting to ram passing cars.

The Kennewick Police Department said officers responded to a report of a cow on the loose Tuesday in the Columbia Drive area.

"The cow was running through traffic and was trying to ram cars," the department said.

Police were able to wrangle the cow into an enclosed back yard with the help of some witnesses. The animal was taken away by its owner, police said.