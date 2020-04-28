April 28 (UPI) -- A California woman who lost her diamond wedding ring on a beach was reunited with the precious item thanks to a stranger who saw her plea for help on Facebook.

Kacie Fowle said she was at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara last week when she took off her wedding band and her diamond wedding ring to apply sunscreen.

Fowle said she left her rings in her beach chair and didn't realize until after leaving the beach that her rings had been dropped. She said a search of the area managed to turn up her band, but not the diamond ring.

The woman put out a plea for help on Facebook, where the story came to the attention of a man named Anthony.

Anthony took his metal detector to the beach and, using a photo Fowle sent him of the location where the ring was lost, was able to quickly locate the item.

"I just started crying. I couldn't believe it. How do you find a diamond ring in the middle of a beach," Fowle told KEYT-TV. "I wanted to give him a hug so bad, I gave him an air hug from so far away. We kept our distance he handed over the ring to me"

Fowle said Anthony declined to accept a reward for his deed.