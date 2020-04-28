April 28 (UPI) -- An ABC News reporter committed a classic work-from-home faux pas when he was caught not wearing pants while delivering a report on live TV.

Will Reeve, son of late actor Christopher Reeve, appeared Tuesday morning on Good Morning America to deliver a report about pharmacies using drones to deliver drugs to patients.

At the end of the segment, the chryon at the bottom of the screen disappeared, revealing Reeve was only fully dressed on his top half.

Reeve, who operated his own camera while working from home, later clarified on Twitter that the segment did not offer a glimpse of his underwear, but rather a skimpy pair of workout shorts for the exercise he had been planning to do after his segment ended.

"Hope everyone got a much needed laugh," he tweeted.