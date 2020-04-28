A Colorado man ended up winning a pair of $1 million Powerball prizes when he bought two tickets bearing the same set of numbers. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Lottery

April 28 (UPI) -- A Colorado man who ended up with a pair of identical Powerball tickets saw his gamble pay off when they each won a $1 million prize.

The Pueblo man, identified as Joe B, told Colorado Lottery officials he generally buys one Powerball ticket with his own selected numbers and a few other tickets using quick-pick.

Joe said he bought some Powerball tickets for the March 25 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Pueblo and ended up buying another batch of tickets -- including a second ticket with his own numbers -- during a stop at Loaf N' Jug later the same day.

The player's two tickets bearing his own numbers each turned out to be $1 million second-prize winners, earning him a total jackpot of $2 million.

Joe collected his winnings Monday at the lottery's drive-through claims office in Pueblo.

The winner said his wife is the one who will decide how the money is spent: "The Boss has plans for it."