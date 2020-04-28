A resident of a neighborhood in the Sydney, Australia, area put up a sign warning a "mystery human poo-er" that video cameras were being used to dissuade them from defecating on the resident's property. Photo by kerplode/Pixabay.com

April 28 (UPI) -- An Australian resident posted a sign warning a "mystery human poo-er" that cameras were being put up to discourage defecation on their property.

The sign, which went viral after being posted to Reddit, is addressed to a "mystery human poo-er" who has allegedly been leaving their poop next to the home's garage in Marrickville, a Sydney suburb.

"We have installed this fence and a camera to hand over to the police," the note reads. "We understand that COVID-19 is tough on everyone but please stop [expletive] on our garage."

The sign includes directions to a nearby public toilet.

"Also make sure you chew your food better and whatever it is that makes it sticky I'd get that checked," the note reads.

Rebecca Street, the Sydney resident who snapped the photo and posted it to Reddit, said the home also had a new fence erected to block off the area next to the garage.

The saga evoked memories of the "Paddington poo jogger," a woman caught on camera pausing her jog to defecate outside a Sydney office in October. Police said they investigated the footage, but no suspects were ever identified.