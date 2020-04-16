An animal rescuer in Wales responded to a pond to remove fishing line wrapped around the legs and back of a swan. Photo courtesy of RSPCA Cymru

April 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales came to the assistance of a swan spotted in a pond with discarded fishing line wrapped around its legs and back.

RSPCA Cymru said a member of the public contacted the organization to report the swan entangled in fishing line in the Pen-Y-Fan Pond in Crumlin.

Animal collection officer Stephanie Davidson responded to the scene and was able to catch the swan and remove the fishing line. Davidson said the swan was not injured, but was at "serious risk" of injury if the line had remained in place.

"We can't know when this fishing litter was discarded -- but with the COVID-19 outbreak restricting recreational activities, it could have been some while ago," Davidson said. "This shows how things like dropped wire can remain a risk to animals for a very long time, indeed."

Davidson said the incident should serve as a reminder to the public to make sure trash is disposed of properly.

"Fortunately, the majority of anglers are very responsible and dispose of their waste properly. Sadly, it is so frustrating that some don't do this -- and place animals like this swan in serious danger," she said.